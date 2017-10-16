Violent Bullying Prompts Governor To Sign Jordan's Law

Bullying is a serious problem across the country. The statistics are staggering and last week Governor Jerry Brown signed Jordan's Law. It aims at criminalizing those who conspire to record a violent act of bullying for the purpose of sharing the video and gaining notoriety on social media.

3.2 million students are victims of bullying every year. About 160,000 teens throughout the United States skip school every day because of bullying. Sometimes, the bullying leads to suicide. The trend is disturbing but the governor and one local girl are trying to make a difference.

Her name is Solange Signoret and her story starts off like so many others.

"I was near the playground, I was just kind of hanging out," said Signoret. "These girls kind of came to me and said, 'you're ugly, why do you where those clothes' etc. They're were just kind of yelling at me because of who I am," Signoret said.

The girls didn't stop there.

"They would go and spread rumors. And then they would tell someone, 'go up to her and tell her, look at her shirt, she buys that from a ninety-nine cents store," said Signoret.

She knows that kids her age can be cruel, so she's made it her mission to help others.

"I've gone through this experience, and I've gone through bullying, and I've gone through hurtful words. And I don't want all these people to go through it as well," said Signoret.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and as a youth ambassador for Boo 2 Bullying, she spoke to students at Palm Springs High School about the cold world of bullying and ways of beating it.

"One hug. One hug to anyone can make such a big difference. One Positive word, "Oh you're looking beautiful today, I love your shoes, I love your hair.' You don't know how much that can make a difference in that persons life," said Signoret.

Her career goals are ambitious at any age, let alone 12 years old.

"I want to run for president and I want to fix all this mess. And get to work! That's what I want to do," said Signoret.