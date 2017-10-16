West Nile Positive Mosquito Samples Found in Palm Springs

A sample of mosquitoes collected in Palm Springs tested positive for West Nile virus, and increasing trapping and control efforts are slated for the surrounding area, local vector control officials said Monday.

The sample contained 16 mosquitoes collected from a trap near Mesquite Avenue and Gene Autry Trail, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

A sampling of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes found earlier this summer in a trap near West Camino Alturas and South Mesa Drive in Palm Springs were infected, but are not expected to spread West Nile virus as they do not typically feed on birds, the primary host of the virus, district officials said.

Four human cases of West Nile virus have been detected in the Coachella Valley this year, in the cities of Thermal, Coachella, La Quinta and Desert Hot Springs, though mosquito activity is expected to drop as the desert enters the cooler part of the year.

Despite the expected decline, officials have said that 2017 has brought the highest mosquito-borne virus activity on record in the Coachella Valley -- 120 samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in the region.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans via the bite of an infected mosquito, which contracts the virus by feeding on birds carrying West Nile.

Most people who are infected do not exhibit any symptoms, while others have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headaches or body aches. Young children, senior citizens and people with lowered immune systems are at greatest risk of severe symptoms, which can include hospitalization and/or death.