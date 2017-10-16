California becomes first state to require pet stores to sell rescues

Johana Restrepo

Bakersfield, Calif. -- California will be the first state to require pet stores to sell rescue animals as of Jan. 2019.

Pet stores will start selling cats, dogs and rabbits from shelters and can be fined up to $500 for each animal for sale that is not a rescue.

The bill is aimed at reducing the number of animals in shelters and businesses like "puppy mills" or "kitten factories."

Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell said that "this is a big win for our four-legged friends," while The American Kennel Club and California Retailers Assn. were among the groups that opposed the legislation.

"AB 485 blocks all of California's pet lovers from having access to professional, licensed and ethical commercial breeders," VP of the American Kennel Club Sheila Goffe said.

