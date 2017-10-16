Border Patrol Makes Two Drug-Related Arrests Over the Weekend

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man and a woman suspected of smuggling narcotics on two separate events over the weekend.

The first incident occurred Friday at approximately 12:45 a.m. when a 36-year- old man approached the 86 checkpoint in a grey, 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser. Agents sent the man to secondary inspection for a closer examination after a K-9 alerted during primary inspection.

The Border Patrol canine detection team was able to pinpoint the location of the narcotics in a spare tire mounted under the vehicle. After further inspection of the tire, 48 packages were discovered inside. All packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The weight of the packages of methamphetamine was 55.29 pounds and had an estimated street value of $193,515. The man, a United States citizen, vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The second incident occurred on Friday night at approximately 7 p.m., when a 21-year- old woman approached the same checkpoint in a 2011 grey Jeep Patriot. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further examination.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents questioned the woman as to her citizenship and asked for consent to search the vehicle. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered two small packages of methamphetamine.

One package was located inside of a purse and the other package was inside a make-up bag. Both packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 2.05 pounds and had an estimated street value of $7,175.

The woman, a United States citizen, vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Through Aug. 31, of fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,880 pounds of methamphetamine.