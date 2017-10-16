Off Duty Border Patrol Agent Rescues Motorist in Rollover Accident

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent rescued a motorist who was involved in a roll-over fiery vehicle crash last Friday evening.

The incident occurred Oct. 13th at approximately 9 p.m., when an off duty El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent was traveling southbound on Hwy 78, near the Blythe Border Patrol checkpoint.

The agent observed a dust cloud farther down the highway. The agent reached the location of the dust cloud he discovered a vehicle had rolled over on the side of the highway. The occupant remained trapped inside while flames erupted from the engine compartment. The agent acted quickly and extracted the driver from the vehicle before more serious injuries occurred.

“The actions of our agent were heroic and demonstrates the deep commitment that our agents have to safeguarding the public,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

The California Highway Patrol and Imperial County Fire Department were contacted and arrived at the scene of the accident. The driver was transported to a near-by hospital for evaluation and treatment.