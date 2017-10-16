Man Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Palm Desert Hotel Employee Beating

A Los Angeles man who allegedly took part in the beating of a Palm Desert hotel employee pleaded not guilty to an assault charge Monday.

Gregory Lamar Pate Jr., 24, is accused along with three others in a June 27 altercation at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, in which left a female employee and a man were beaten. The four suspects allegedly got into an argument with other guests at the hotel, which escalated into a fight involving the employee.

Pate is accused of "inciting" two women, Diane Portillo, 26, and Danei Deborah Davis, 24, into fighting with the employee. The women are accused of holding the employee down while taking turns punching and kicking her in the head, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

While that brawl was happening, Dalon Emil Decoud Jr., 25, allegedly punched a man, causing a broken orbital bone, the declaration states. It was unclear whether the male victim was also an employee or another hotel guest.

Decoud was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the scene on foot. Davis, Portillo and Pate were also taken into custody at the scene.

All four suspects have since pleaded not guilty to assault charges and are due back in court Jan. 12 for a felony settlement conference.