Former Desert News Anchor Announces Bid for Coachella Valley Congressional Seat

Former Coachella Valley news anchor Dan Ball announced Monday that he will run for the 36th Congressional District seat.

Ball will be running on the Republican ticket, challenging incumbent Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, who has held the seat since 2012. Ball is the second Republican to announce a run for the seat. Actress Kimberlin Brown Pelzer announced her campaign last week.

Story: Actress Announces Campaign for Coachella Valley Congressional Seat

"I’m running to put people first. It’s time this district had a strong, community leader represent us in Washington who will put constituents first, work across the aisle and actually get things done for our community. I’m that candidate,” Ball said. “As an Air Force veteran, former news anchor, local realtor, and a father, I’m concerned about the direction we’re going. We have a responsibility to make this community work for everyone, and ensure our children will have the tools, resources, and foundation necessary to thrive and be successful; that’s what this campaign is all about; all of us together taking on that responsibility.”

Story: Palm Springs First Responders Face Off in Lesley Zerebny Memorial Softball Game

Ball was a news anchor in the desert for many years, most recently at KMIR. He has also worked as an anchor and news director in Las Vegas and Indiana, and in the Coachella Valley as a licensed real estate agent.

The 36th Congressional District stretches from Hemet to Blythe, and encompasses the entire Coachella Valley.