Palm Springs Considers Allowing Drinking on Pedicabs

Drinking while touring downtown on a pedicab could be allowed in Palm Springs, as the Palm Springs City Council revisits the issue this fall.

The multi-seat bicycle cars do not serve alcohol, but the companies that operate them want to start the BYOB experience. Currently, riders are not allowed to drink while on the pedicabs.

"I wouldn't say it has hurt our business,” says Sunny Cycle co-owner, Jen Banford. “But I would say, it would help our business."

The Palm Springs City Council discussed the issue October 4.

"What is the difference between this and somebody sitting in the back of a convertible drinking?" said councilmember J.R. Roberts during discussion.

The Palm Springs Police Department has some issues. Chief Bryan Reyes told the council he is concerned he doesn't have the staff downtown to help enforce any issues that could arise. He says enforcing pedicabs will cost the city money in the long run. Additionally, police want designated pick-up and drop-off locations and added security cameras.

Some local businesses have expressed concerns already. According to the council, they told members they fear loss of revenue or fear riders will bring drinks into their bars, threatening their alcohol licenses. Some told the council they fear people would already be too inebriated once they entered their bars.

Traditionally, pedicabs have lead patrons on "bar crawls", stopping from business to business for optional cocktails and snacks.

"Obviously, they're doing quite well now with these pub crawls,” says Councilmember Geoff Kors. “So, the question is if we want them to have people bring their own liquor on these pedicabs."

Banford says their main goal is safety. They provide food for their riders during the tours and information for everyone on how to get home safely.

"Out of two years of experience, we've probably had to have one person Uber home," says Banford. "We provide our customers a host, as well as a sober driver, so it's like a limo, so to speak."

The council is calling on studies from Sacramento, a city that has successfully allowed pedicab companies to have alcohol on board. During the city council meeting October 4, they mentioned comments from the Sacramento Police Department. The Sacramento Police Department says they have seen no significant incidences come from allowing drinking on board.

The council has tabled the measure and will revisit an updated version of the ordinance in early November.