Palm Springs First Responders Face Off in Lesley Zerebny Memorial Softball Game

Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments face-off at the Lesley Zerebny Memorial Softball Game, honoring the fallen hero killed in the line of duty. Officer Zerebny's husband, Zack, and daughter, Cora, threw the first pitch.

"She played on this team the last two years; this would have been her third year," said Chris Jaeger, a Palm Springs Police officer. Officers play to raise money for the Fallen Officers Fund and to keep Lesley's memory alive. "I remember Lesley, playing against Lesley, the honey badger. We put that on our sleeve because she was known as the honey badger. She was a sweet, sweet girl but you don't want to cross her," said Mike Smith, a Palm Springs Firefighter. "I mean that's what Lesley brought to everything, this positive energy, this real go-getter attitude. When someone was getting angry because we would mistakes, she would just say keep on going," said Jaeger.

Bonded by their commitment to protect Palm Springs- a friendly rivalry at the heart of the battle of the badges. police, fire we work together a lot. "We see each other a lot on a daily basis. So there's comradery at the same time we're all very competitive. So whoever wants to come out here and lose," said Jaeger. "I'm seeing the comradery of the teams and the comradery between the two departments," said Palm Springs Mayor, Robert Moon.

"Anytime we can raise money for the memorial foundation and bring people out, that's a win," said Jaeger.

Palm Springs Police Department rallied for seven runs in the bottom of 9th inning to win the first annual Lesley Zerebeny Memorial Softball Game, 32-31.