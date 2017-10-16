Two Bodies Found at Joshua Tree National Park Sent to Coroner's Office

Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed, but they are presumed to be those of two hikers who went missing on July 28.

Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen of Orange County were last seen on a trip to Joshua Tree National Park. Their car was found near Maze Loop Trail with all of their belongings inside.

The two bodies are being taken to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Coroner’s office to be identified.

