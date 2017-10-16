Family Confirms Identity of Bodies Found in Joshua Tree National Park

Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.

The bodies have been presumed to be those of two missing hikers, Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen , who went missing on July 28th.

STORY: Large Search Underway For Two Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

Their identities have not officially been confirmed by the coroner's office. However, the father of Joseph Orbeso confirms to KMIR News via text message, that the bodies are the two missing hikers.

STORY: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen of Orange County were last seen on a trip to Joshua Tree National Park. Their car was found near Maze Loop Trail with all of their belongings inside.

The two bodies are being taken to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Coroner’s office to be identified.