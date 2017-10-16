Autopsy Reveals Death of Missing Joshua Tree Hikers as Murder-Suicide

Entering the third week of searching, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team is scaling back its search efforts for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso to weekends.
A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.
Two bodies are found in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.
A multi-agency sweep targeting a Cathedral City gang led to five arrests and the seizure of several weapons Thursday.
A woman who was shot and wounded Thursday night in Desert Hot Springs was taken to a Wells Fargo bank parking lot in Palm Springs before help was called.
