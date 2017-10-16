Autopsy Reveals Death of Missing Joshua Tree Hikers as Murder-Suicide

A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.

Entering the third week of searching, the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team is scaling back its search efforts for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso to weekends.

Two bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park on Sunday, October 15th. They were found around 11:30 Sunday morning by search-and-rescue hikers just a mile or two from the park entrance.

The bodies were identified to be those of two missing hikers, Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen , who went missing on July 28th. On Monday morning, October 16th, Sheriff’s Aviation transported investigators to the location to conduct the investigation and recover the bodies. The decedents were transported to the Coroner’s Division in San Bernardino.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, October 17th and 18th, the decedents were identified as Rachel Nguyen, age 20 and Joseph Orbeso, age 22 both of Orange County. During autopsy, injuries consistent with a gunshot wound were located on both Nguyen and Orbeso. Based on evidence located at the scene, detectives believe Orbeso shot Nguyen, then shot himself. The investigation into Orbeso’s actions remain under investigation.

Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen were last seen on a trip to Joshua Tree National Park. Their car was found near Maze Loop Trail with all of their belongings inside. A search was immediately initiated by NPS along with their search and rescue team.

On July 29, NPS requested assistance from the Sheriff’s department. This began a large-scale search for the couple where over 250 Search and Rescue members comprised of both full time and Volunteers were used over the course of nine days to search for the couple. All assets including aircraft, dog teams, horse teams, and ground teams were utilized. Search and Rescue Volunteers donated more than 2,100 hours during the attempts to locate the missing couple.

During that time, more than 10 search personnel suffered injuries while conducting search operations. On August 6, 2017, after evaluating the continuing risk to personnel vs the reward of finding the couple alive, the search was scaled back to smaller teams on the weekends. Morongo Search and Rescue along with NPS continued searching.

Detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station have continued to investigate any and all leads regarding the missing hikers.