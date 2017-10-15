Police Say Man Was Under the Influence of Drugs When He Fatally Struck Motorcyclist

Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after the driver of a pick up crashes into him Friday night in Coachella.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Harrison St. and Cairo St. According to police, 28-year-old Victor Damian Reyes of Indio was under the influence of drugs when he hit the victim.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Reyes was driving southbound on Harrison St., attempting to turn left onto eastbound Cairo Ave. That’s when investigators say he hit the victim who was traveling the opposite direction on Harrison St.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Police say he died at the hospital.

Reyes was booked into jail and is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs causing injuries.