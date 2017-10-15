Man Allegedly Stabs Two People in Coachella

Police say a man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two people in Coachella.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, two victims say they were searching for a stolen bicycle on Las Palmas St. in Coachella, when they say an argument broke out between them and a man. That argument turned physical, and police say the suspect pulled out a knife and began stabbing the 28-year-old female and 30-year-old male victims.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspect was arrested.
He's facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not released his name.
Friday, October 13 2017
Just last month Aiden Inman, from Yucca Valley, was a happy, rambunctious four-year-old. Now he's in the hospital with breathing tubes and a grim prognosis. His family says doctors at Loma Linda Children's Hospital tell them it's the most aggressive case of brain fungal infection they've ever seen. Still they have hope for Aiden. At just four-years-old, Aiden has a strong faith. He loves Jesus and going to church. Until recently, he never missed Sunday mass with his grandmother....
Friday, October 13 2017
On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta.
