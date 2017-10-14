Police Investigate Shooting at Indio Car Wash Saturday - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Police Investigate Shooting at Indio Car Wash Saturday

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Indio, CA -

Indio police are investigating a shooting at an Indio car wash Saturday.

According to police, they received a call of a shooting at a 44201 Jackson St. in Indio. They say a 16-year-old boy has non-life threatening injuries, but details are limited at this time about what exactly happened.

We’ll continue to follow this story.

