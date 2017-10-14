Police Investigate Shooting at Indio Car Wash Saturday

According to police, they received a call of a shooting at a 44201 Jackson St. in Indio. They say a 16-year-old boy has non-life threatening injuries, but details are limited at this time about what exactly happened.
Friday, October 13 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-10-14 02:10:20 GMT
Just last month Aiden Inman, from Yucca Valley, was a happy, rambunctious four-year-old. Now he's in the hospital with breathing tubes and a grim prognosis. His family says doctors at Loma Linda Children's Hospital tell them it's the most aggressive case of brain fungal infection they've ever seen. Still they have hope for Aiden. At just four-years-old, Aiden has a strong faith. He loves Jesus and going to church. Until recently, he never missed Sunday mass with his grandmother....
Just last month Aiden Inman, from Yucca Valley, was a happy, rambunctious four-year-old. Now he's in the hospital with breathing tubes and a grim prognosis. His family says doctors at Loma Linda Children's Hospital tell them it's the most aggressive case of brain fungal infection they've ever seen. Still they have hope for Aiden. At just four-years-old, Aiden has a strong faith. He loves Jesus and going to church. Until recently, he never missed Sunday mass with his grandmother....
Friday, October 13 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:04:46 GMT
On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta.
On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623