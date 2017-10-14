Father of Young Girl Found Unattended in Cathedral City Arrested

Cathedral City police Monday arrested the father of a 4-year-old girl found walking alone in a residential area over the weekend.

The child was found wandering in a residential neighborhood near the Sky Blue Water Trail area about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Police publicized the case and the girl's mother contacted them at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

During their investigation, detectives learned the child was in the custody of her biological father during the time of the incident. Felix Diaz Martinez was interviewed by police and arrested for suspicion of child endangerment.

He was booked into the Indio jail at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Riverside County Sheriff's inmate records. Bail and court information were not immediately available.

Cathedral City police would not immediately reveal whether the child was released to her mother.