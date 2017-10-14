Cathedral City Police Find Young Girl, Looking for Family or Guardian

Police are looking for the parents of a small child found walking alone Saturday afternoon in Cathedral City.

Around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, police were alerted to a child wandering near the area of Sky Blue Water Trail. There were no family members or guardians nearby.

Police believe the girl is around two to three years of age. The girl is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you can help police find the girl's family or guardian, you're asked to call Cathedral City Police at 760-770-0303.