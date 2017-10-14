Palm Springs Police Memorial Ride Cruises Across Desert

Motorcycles lined the desert streets Saturday in remembrance of two fallen heroes. "Every morning when you go to work and tell your family that you love them and you'll see them tonight, you know, you just hope you can," said Joe Cook, president of the Palm Springs Police Officers Association. The pain still raw following the one year anniversary of the end of watch for two Palm Springs Police Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny on October 8th.

But, support was revving up from more than 200 bikers riding in the Palm Springs Police Memorial Ride. "To serve and protect; that means a lot to people, bikers especially," said Indio resident, Matt Bellina. "Its incredible. Last year they put it together in about two or three days. This year its grown and we're going to continue it annually," said Cook. "We got more sponsors, a lot of businesses and a lot of volunteers," said Palm Springs Motorsports and event organizer, Lee Chandrasena.

The ride began at Palm Springs Motorsports, winding through the streets the fallen heroes patrolled to the Palm Springs Police Station. "The wide range of bikes and backgrounds, for you to all come together for this cause is absolutely incredible," said Police Chief Bryan Reyes. Palm Springs mayor, Robert Moon, also shared his gratitude.

Riders stopped to say thanks at various law enforcement stations across the desert and Palm Springs High School. Palm Springs Indians Youth Football and Cheer partnering with local businesses to raise $3,000 dollars for the fallen officers fund.

"Its a powerful feeling to see the motorcycles flying down the road, flying the blue flags behind their motorcycle. Its tremendous, it means a lot to us," said Cook.