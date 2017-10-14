Atlanta Mother Charged with Sons' Murders, Both Discovered with - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Atlanta Mother Charged with Sons' Murders, Both Discovered with Burn Marks on Bodies

The Atlanta Police Department says the mother of two young boys who were found dead inside their apartment Friday will be charged.

Police say a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene Friday, according to 11 Alive. Authorities say the boys both had burn marks on their bodies when police arrived at the home.

According to police investigators, they have probably cause to charge mother Lamora Williams with the murders. There was another child inside the home, a three-year-old boy, but he did not have any injuries.

The mother told authorities she had left the children with a caregiver, according to 11 Alive. When she returned home, she says the children were dead and the babysitter was nowhere to be found. Sources told 11 Alive, Williams often left her children home alone.

