Family Hopeful Little Boy Battling Aggressive Brain Fungal Infection Will Recover

Just last month Aiden Inman, from Yucca Valley, was a happy, rambunctious four-year-old. Now he's in the hospital with breathing tubes and a grim prognosis. His family says doctors at Loma Linda Children's Hospital tell them it's the most aggressive case of brain fungal infection they've ever seen. Still they have hope for Aiden.

At just four-years-old, Aiden has a strong faith. He loves Jesus and going to church. Until recently, he never missed Sunday mass with his grandmother.

"He talks about Jesus a lot he, I've got videos of him singing 'Jesus loves all the children of the world'," says his grandmother Dawn Ehley.

On September 12, 2017 he became a big brother. He was healthy and happy in the pictures. He was so excited and proud. So when he got sick out of nowhere, his mom thought he was nervous about his mom going to the hospital.

"It started with him just throwing up a couple of times and it led into what we thought was the flu and he couldn't hold any food down," says Dina Rader adding Aiden showed no other symptoms. Still she worried he'd become dehydrated, so she took him to the emergency room. After blood tests, they found an infection but didn't know what it was. They did a body scan and found nothing. Then they did an MRI on his brain. Doctors found a mass in his brain. They thought it was cancer and sent them to Loma Linda Children's Hospital for treatment.

At Loma Linda they did a biopsy.

"It wasn't a brain tumor that it was a rare fungal infection," says Dina, adding they were so relieved, "because I thought okay it's not cancer it's not a tumor it's an infection, it could be treated, he's going to be okay."

Then doctors told them it's aggressive and are baffled why this common fungus attacked the brain of a healthy child. They explained this is usually seen in people with severely compromised immune systems because of an illness like AIDS, cancer, and even then it's rare.

"It's very rare, it's growing rapidly, it's very fatal," Dina says doctors told them, adding that it was aggressive and invading critical parts of the brain, causing blood clots and destroying brain tissue.

Doctors told the family something they never thought they'd hear: it may be time to stop treatment and let him go.

"No, that's not an option at all, it made me, I couldn't even imagine ... I just feel it's not over until God says it's over," says Dina through tears.

His grandmother Dawn says, they believe Aiden is responding. She says a video of Aiden getting emotional when he saw her after she was gone for a few days is proof he is aware of what's happening and is trying to communicate.

"Don't tell me he's not there that little boy is there he heard my voice he's looking at me he's trying to communicate," says Dawn adding Aiden means the world to her and refuses to give up on him.

They hope by sharing Aiden's story they find answers and bring awareness to a illness they never knew existed,.

"Because they said we all breathe the spores in I still, I don't get how it attacked him because he is so healthy."

And inspired by the faith of a child, they'll keep praying for a miracle

We reached out Jack Rogers, a world renowned expert on fungi, who has studied the organisms for over fifty years. He says he's seen outbreaks caused by compound pharmacy medication that's infected with the fungi and says the family should check all medication the child has taken to rule that out. He also says, while also rare in healthy children, it's possible he could have contracted this by inhaling it.

Aiden's family asks for prayers and hopes with more awareness doctors will become better at diagnosing and treating this illness so no other child or family will go through what they're going through.