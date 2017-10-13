Palm Valley School Installs Peace Pole

Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage installed a peace pole as a daily reminder for students to be nice to people. "We're trying to instill in our children to have that diversity and appreciation to realize that whatever our differences are, we can have peace in our hearts," said Francene Fisher, the head of the lower school.

Fifth grader Lily Jones said she was excited for the pole to be installed because of what it means to her and her friends. "We should all be kind to each other. We should all maybe not agree with each other, but all respect each other's ideas," she said. "When we look at it, we'll remember that we should always be kind to each other. We should always respect each other, and there should always be peace everywhere," Jones added.

The pole has "May peace prevail on earth" written in eight different languages on it. "We've got Farsi, Hindi, Mandarin, Japanese, French, English, Spanish and Cahuilla," Fisher said.

There's over 200,000 peace poles around the world. "There's one on the bridge between Jordan and Israel, and one at the Vietnam memorial," Fisher explained. She said after the shootings in Las Vegas, the pole couldn't come at a better time. "To use that as a reason why we need to embrace our differences and understand each other and talk things out," she said.

Lily has a message for everyone. "I want to have peace in the Coachella Valley and then start on the whole world and I would just say to respect each other because we are all equal," she said.