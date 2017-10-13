Palm Desert OK's Retail Marijuana Shops

The city of Palm Desert voted Thursday to allow brick and mortar pot shops. A move that is growing throughout the state of California.

"We're taking a very cautious approach. We're starting out with one foot in the water and we're just going to see how it goes," say Palm Desert Mayor Pro-Tem Sabby Jonathan.

The city will have designated areas for marijuana shops and will limit the number to ten Six dispensaries and Four growing facilities.

"I am all for it. And I'm definitely for the responsible use of medical marijuana. I think it's a safe alternative to prescription drugs," said ordinance supporter Chloe Tomalak.

Related: Palm Desert Eyes Food Truck Regulations

"It just has to be watched very carefully. And I want to protect the police too. I don't want anything to grow on their shoulders," said ordinance supporter Judy Vanderslice.

Only one marijuana shop will be allowed east of Larkspur on El Paseo. A compromise to those who did not want any pot shops on El Paseo. While location of the pot retail stores was a hot topic, more are concerned about the potential for marijuana edibles to get into the hand of children.

"Oh that would be the worst thing for children to think it's candy or a cup cake or whatever it is. You can't have that," said Suzzanne Stark, who opposes the ordinance.

Related: Fire Training in Palm Desert

"As far as I'm concerned, marijuana is a nothing more than a drug. If it's exposed to children it should not be allowed," said Don Wallwood, who is against the ordinance.

The city says marijuana shops will not be allowed within one thousand feet of a school. More than the six hundred feet mandated by the state. Those who support the ordinance say protecting children should be a parents responsibility. Especially edibles that look like candy.

"I definitely think we need to be very strict with who we are selling to and responsible. And parents definitely need to lock them up just like they would alcohol. So it needs to be treated the same as alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, etc," said Tomalak.