Palm Desert OK's Retail Marijuana Shops

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta.
Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.
An investigation is underway in Beaumont to determine if a high school teacher hit a student and the circumstances behind the alleged assault, according to police.
