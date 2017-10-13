Police Investigate Possible Teacher Assault on Student - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Beaumont

Police Investigate Possible Teacher Assault on Student

Posted: Updated:
Beaumont, CA -

An investigation is underway in Beaumont to determine if a high school teacher hit a student and the circumstances behind the alleged assault, according to police.

An agency statement released Thursday said that detectives had received a videotape purporting to show a Beaumont High School student, whose identity was not released, being punched by the teacher, also not identified.

Story: Palm Springs Barricaded Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Roommate, Standoff With Police

``The investigation is active and on-going, no arrests have been made in this case,'' the police department said. ``However, detectives are asking for parents, students or other staff who may have witnessed the incident, or have additional information, to please come forward and contact the Beaumont Police Department.''

Story: Body Dug Up in Sky Valley Potentially Linked to Los Angeles Cold Case Homicide 

Investigators received the videotape on Oct. 3 -- the same day the alleged assailant was placed on paid administrative leave, according to police and officials from the Beaumont Unified School District.

Police said any student who has had encounters with the educator that resulted in physical contact or made them feel threatened should come forward. The department's detective bureau can be reached at (951) 769-8500.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Barricaded Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Roommate, Standoff With Police

    Palm Springs Barricaded Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Roommate, Standoff With Police

    Friday, October 13 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-13 21:30:22 GMT

    Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.

    Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.

  • La Quinta

    Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery in La Quinta

    Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery in La Quinta

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:04:46 GMT

    On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta. 

    On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly