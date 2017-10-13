Police Investigate Possible Teacher Assault on Student

An investigation is underway in Beaumont to determine if a high school teacher hit a student and the circumstances behind the alleged assault, according to police.

An agency statement released Thursday said that detectives had received a videotape purporting to show a Beaumont High School student, whose identity was not released, being punched by the teacher, also not identified.

``The investigation is active and on-going, no arrests have been made in this case,'' the police department said. ``However, detectives are asking for parents, students or other staff who may have witnessed the incident, or have additional information, to please come forward and contact the Beaumont Police Department.''

Investigators received the videotape on Oct. 3 -- the same day the alleged assailant was placed on paid administrative leave, according to police and officials from the Beaumont Unified School District.

Police said any student who has had encounters with the educator that resulted in physical contact or made them feel threatened should come forward. The department's detective bureau can be reached at (951) 769-8500.