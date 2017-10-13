Apatow slams Weinstein, Cameron, Trump, Cosby at event

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Judd Apatow is taking shots at Harvey Weinstein, James Cameron, President Donald Trump and Bill Cosby at the Variety Power of Women luncheon Friday in Beverly Hills.

Speaking to about 500 entertainment industry professionals, Apatow says he hopes the week's revelations are helping to create an environment where women feel supported when they speak out against people like Harvey Weinstein.

Apatow also made jabs against Cameron for criticizing the film "Wonder Woman," Trump and Cosby.

For many, the Weinstein scandal was top of mind. Gwyneth Paltrow, who was one of the women who accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her, was on site presenting an honor to Michelle Pfeiffer. Paltrow says that the week has been encouraging.

Pfeiffer applauded Paltrow and other women for the courage it took to talk.

