Two Additional Human Cases of West Nile Virus in the Valley

Two more confirmed human cases of West Nile virus have been detected in the Eastern Coachella Valley, bringing the region's number of cases to four this year, local vector control officials said Friday.

Two residents in Coachella and Thermal recently tested positive for the infection, joining two other cases out of La Quinta and Desert Hot Springs, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

District officials will be setting additional traps in Coachella and Thermal in an attempt to reduce the local spread of mosquitoes. However, officials expect that mosquito activity should drop as the desert enters the cooler part of the year.

``Mosquito virus activity is dropping as temperatures cool down in the valley,'' Jill Oviatt, district spokeswoman said, ``But residents should continue to be vigilant and protect themselves from mosquito bites by covering exposed skin and applying repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients when mosquitoes are active.''

Despite the expected decline in activity, officials have also said that 2017 has shown the highest mosquito-borne virus activity on record in the Coachella Valley, which includes at least 134 samples of mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus in the desert.

The last West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes detected in the Coachella Valley were found Sept. 19 in Mecca, according to Oviatt.

    Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.

    On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta. 

