Social Security Benefits to Increase, Impacting Thousands in the - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Social Security Benefits to Increase, Impacting Thousands in the Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Connect
Palm Springs, CA -

The Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs is a beacon of hope for thousand of seniors across the valley, including Sandy Milder, who's seen her share of tough times.

"I was part of the recession and found myself without a position," she said.

Milder thankfully was able to benefit from social security.

"And that was my saving grace," said Milder.

Since then, she's lived comfortably but for other seniors, they've struggled daily.

"The medications are so outrageously expensive, that they sometimes don't have a choice and that's very sad," she said.

Friday's announcement that Social Security benefits would increase two percent, gives folks like Rita Rovito something to look forward to.

"For me it's going to be a nice little cushion and for a lot of people, it just means it'll be a little easier to buy things you'd like to have that week or that month," said Rovito.

She and hundreds of others stood in line for free fresh produce, information on senior programs and a little reassurance from their tight-knit community.

"Gives them the opportunity to come to one place and get a lot of information," she said.

that the necessities will be available when they need them the most.

"medication, food, transportation, all of those things," said Rovito.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Police Surround Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Palm Springs Residence

    Police Surround Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Palm Springs Residence

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:38:52 GMT

    Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.

    Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Cabazon

    Tour Bus Catches Fire on Freeway in Cabazon

    Tour Bus Catches Fire on Freeway in Cabazon

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:19:43 GMT

    A tour bus caught fire on the freeway in Cabazon Thursday, forcing a shutdown of some freeway lanes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. 

    A tour bus caught fire on the freeway in Cabazon Thursday, forcing a shutdown of some freeway lanes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. 

Powered by Frankly