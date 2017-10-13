Social Security Benefits to Increase, Impacting Thousands in the Coachella Valley

The Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs is a beacon of hope for thousand of seniors across the valley, including Sandy Milder, who's seen her share of tough times.

"I was part of the recession and found myself without a position," she said.

Milder thankfully was able to benefit from social security.

"And that was my saving grace," said Milder.

Since then, she's lived comfortably but for other seniors, they've struggled daily.

"The medications are so outrageously expensive, that they sometimes don't have a choice and that's very sad," she said.

Friday's announcement that Social Security benefits would increase two percent, gives folks like Rita Rovito something to look forward to.

"For me it's going to be a nice little cushion and for a lot of people, it just means it'll be a little easier to buy things you'd like to have that week or that month," said Rovito.

She and hundreds of others stood in line for free fresh produce, information on senior programs and a little reassurance from their tight-knit community.

"Gives them the opportunity to come to one place and get a lot of information," she said.

that the necessities will be available when they need them the most.

"medication, food, transportation, all of those things," said Rovito.