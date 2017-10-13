Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery in La Quinta

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8:54 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring near the La Quinta Park at Adams Street and Blackhawk ay in La Quinta.

The victim, a 60-year old female out of Phelan, reported she went to the location to sell two dogs to an unknown female. When the suspects arrived, a male suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the dogs. The male suspect and a female suspect each grabbed a dog and began to flee.

The victim started to chase the male suspect, who threatened her if she continued to follow. The suspects fled the location in separate vehicles toward the area of Blackhawk Way and Dune Palms Road. The victim was not injured in this incident.

The male suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark short, a long sleeve blue and red jersey with a hood, and a red bandanna over his face. The female suspect was described as a Hispanic female adult in her early 20s with a heavy build, bleach blonde shoulder-length hair, wearing a purple shirt. The male was armed with a firearm and his vehicle was a black and burgundy vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry or Nissan Altima.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Investigator Melissa Nieburger at the Thermal Sheriff Station at 760-863-8990 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).