Multiple Fires Create Hazy Morning Air in Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Mayra Medina Credit: Mayra Medina
Coachella Valley Region -

Morning haze blanketed the Coachella Valley early Friday morning, causing many to wonder where the newest wildfire fire was. 

According to Cal Fire, a mulch fire in Desert Hot Springs broke out just before 5:00 AM. The 100 ft x 100 ft pile of mulch was still burning as of 10:00 AM, due to its depth but according to officials, the smoke from this fire is not the cause of the haze.

Officials from South Coast Air Quality Management District say the haze is an accumulation of all the wildfires. The northeasterly winds are carrying in smoke and haze from the northern part of the state. As the temperature rises, the haze will diminish.

