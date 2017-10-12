Palm Springs Barricaded Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Roommate, Standoff With Police

A man who barricaded himself inside a Palm Springs home after allegedly threatening to kill one of his roommates was in custody Thursday following an hours-long standoff with police, which ended after a SWAT team deployed gas into the home, forcing him outside.

Larry Hayslett, 32, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after barricading himself inside a home in the 900 block of Avenida Evelita. According to Palm Springs Sgt. William Hutchinson, Hayslett's roommate called police and said that Hayslett had threatened to kill him, possibly with a knife or axe.

The roommate was safely evacuated from the home, but Hayslett allegedly refused to leave. When an officer approached the home, Hutchinson said Hayslett armed himself with a knife, locked the door and barricaded himself.

Negotiations to get Hayslett out of the home were unsuccessful, Hutchinson said, leading a SWAT team to deploy gas inside the home, prompting him to exit the residence. He was subdued by a police K9 and taken into custody.

Hayslett, being held on $20,000 bail, is expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.