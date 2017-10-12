Police Surround Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Palm Springs Residence

Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita.

According to Sgt. Hutchinson, a man called 9-1-1 saying he was threatened by a roommate inside their home. The barricade suspect has been identified as Larry Hayslett. Police say he was born in 1985 and is negotiating. According to the roommate, he was acting crazy and threatening to kill him.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home with a knife. SWAT Team is on scene due to the lack of cooperation by the suspect.

Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.