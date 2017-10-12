Students Have Fun While Learning Lifesaving Skills During Fire Prevention Week

Palm Springs Police Department officers are on scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Palm Springs. The suspect is barricaded inside a residence on the 900 block of Avenue Evelita. Roads are closed at Paseo Luisa and Avenue Evelita. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this breaking news story develops.
The sister of a Palm Springs Fire Department firefighter remains missing in Arizona, but more than a dozen members of the city's fire department were in the Grand Canyon state Thursday in support of their fellow firefighter in his time of need.
A hospital physician from Indian Wells, California, Dr. Prerna Khanna, has returned home after assisting the federal medical response to Hurricane Maria as part of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS).
