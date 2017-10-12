KMIR Cares: Paint El Paseo Pink

You can't miss it! They'll be closing down El Paseo from Portola to Highway 74 in Palm Desert on Saturday as it becomes a sea of pink!

The family and pet friendly 11th annual Paint El Paseo Pink is a yearly event so many locals look forward to for so many reasons. A beautiful sense of community, support for neighbors and loved ones and for some its become a milestone of survival.

It's a fierce fight these passionate advocates fight every day, of every month, of every year. Their crusade carries on tirelessly but since 2006, there is one day in October our community has been celebrating and supporting. These warriors and all those affect by breast cancer at the annual Paint El Paseo Pink.

100% of all funds raised stay right here in the Coachella Valley and this weekend, the medical professionals staff board and volunteers of Desert Cancer Foundation will once again prove the power of pink!