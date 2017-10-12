Tour Bus Catches Fire on Freeway in Cabazon

An Indio man who allegedly shot and killed a dog while fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a Palm Desert neighborhood was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Wednesday.
An Indio man who allegedly shot and killed a dog while fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a Palm Desert neighborhood was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Wednesday.
On Wednesday October 12, 2017 at about 0135 am, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a subject inside the laundry room of an apartment complex located in the 68-600 Blk of Corral Rd.
On Wednesday October 12, 2017 at about 0135 am, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a subject inside the laundry room of an apartment complex located in the 68-600 Blk of Corral Rd.
About 20 horses and their trainers, who arrived in Thermal Wednesday night, have had a long journey. The group left Northern California Wednesday morning, fleeing the Tubbs Fire as it threatens homes and stables in Napa County.
About 20 horses and their trainers, who arrived in Thermal Wednesday night, have had a long journey. The group left Northern California Wednesday morning, fleeing the Tubbs Fire as it threatens homes and stables in Napa County.