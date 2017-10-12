Tour Bus Catches Fire on Freeway in Cabazon

A tour bus caught fire on the freeway in Cabazon Thursday, forcing a shutdown of some freeway lanes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The fire was reported at 3:08 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10, west of Haugen Lehmann Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. The tour bus was full of 49 passengers from Korea who were coming from a hiking trip at Joshua Tree.

County firefighters were summoned to attend to the bus, which was burning on the right shoulder of the freeway. No injuries have been reported. Most of the luggage and passports were taken off the bus before being claimed by flames. The driver of the tour bus is bilingual and was able to save everyone, and call authorities.

At around 3:30 p.m., CHP issued a SigAlert, shutting down the right two lanes of the freeway. Westbound traffic was backed up to just west of Highway 111, according to a CHP traffic map.