Man Arrested for Alleged Cathedral City Apartment Laundry Burglary

A probationer was in custody today after Cathedral City police found him barricaded inside the laundry room of an apartment complex, allegedly trying to steal coins from the complex's laundry machines while an underage girl acted as his lookout.

Brian Ramirez, 28, of Cathedral City, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools and a probation violation.

Story: Moreno Valley Man Charged for Palm Desert Armed Carjacking, Pursuit

Police say that at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Ramirez was using a crowbar to force open several coin operated laundry machines at an apartment complex in the 68600 block of Corral Road.

When police arrived, Ramirez allegedly locked himself inside the laundry room and refused to come out, said Cathedral City Cmdr. Julio Luna. Officers eventually forced the door open and arrested him. A girl, whose age was withheld, was allegedly acting as lookout at the apartment and was also taken into custody.

Story: Security Guard Who Ran Over Pedestrian in Palm Springs Pleads Guilty, Receives Probation

Ramirez allegedly admitted to Wednesday's burglary, as well as previous burglaries at the complex, Luna said. His car was also found near the complex and after being searched, Luna said officers found drugs and stolen property, including ``miscellaneous tools and construction equipment.''

Ramirez was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, while the girl was released to a parent, the commander said. Police say that Ramirez had three active warrants for his arrest at the time of the burglary, including two for burglary and one for possession of stolen property.