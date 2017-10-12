Northern California Stables Evacuated, Horses Arrive in Coachella Valley

An Indio man who allegedly shot and killed a dog while fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a Palm Desert neighborhood was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Wednesday.
An Indio man who allegedly shot and killed a dog while fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a Palm Desert neighborhood was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Wednesday.
Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home.
Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message."
Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home.
Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message."
Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump - saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters.
Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump - saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters.