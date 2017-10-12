Northern California Stables Evacuated, Horses Arrive in Coachell - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

Northern California Stables Evacuated, Horses Arrive in Coachella Valley

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Thermal, CA -

About 20 horses and their trainers, who arrived in Thermal Wednesday night, have had a long journey. The group left Northern California Wednesday morning, fleeing the Tubbs Fire as it threatens homes and stables in Napa County.

The equestrian center at Diamond Mountain Stables in Calistoga had to be evacuated. These beautiful horses usually arrive in the Coachella Valley in early winter for the HITS Coachella Show, but had to make the trip early this year.

MORE: Deadly and vast California wildfires could gain momentum

Owners Charlie and Macella O’Neill are unsure if the fire has reached their business, but they’re happy and relieved to have made it safely to Racho Polo Equestrian Center in Thermal.

“We're very lucky to be out of it because a lot of people aren't,” says stable manager Haley Schwab who lost her home to the fire Sunday. “I’m sure once I get to sleep and get up tomorrow, I'll start thinking about it. But for now, we're just very lucky to get all the horses out."

MORE: Fast-moving wildfires spur evacuations in Northern California

Schwab says she’s thankful for the help from friends who volunteered their time and trailers to bring the horses down to the desert. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Desert

    Man Charged for Allegedly Shooting Dog in Palm Desert Neighborhood

    Man Charged for Allegedly Shooting Dog in Palm Desert Neighborhood

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-10-11 18:30:52 GMT

    An Indio man who allegedly shot and killed a dog while fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a Palm Desert neighborhood was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Wednesday. 

    An Indio man who allegedly shot and killed a dog while fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a Palm Desert neighborhood was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes Wednesday. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Mother Haunted by Son's Disappearance Five Months Later

    Mother Haunted by Son's Disappearance Five Months Later

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-10-11 02:45:52 GMT

    Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home. 

    Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message." 

    Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home. 

    Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message." 

  • Eminem takes down Trump with profane lyrical tirade

    Eminem takes down Trump with profane lyrical tirade

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:15:59 GMT

    Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump - saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters. 

    Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump - saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters. 

Powered by Frankly