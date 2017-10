On Tuesday, October 10, at 9:45 a.m., officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a non-injury traffic collision on Jefferson Street at Pomelo, in La Quinta.

A vehicle driven by Taylor Kempton, age 26 of Los Angeles, was travelling north on Jefferson Street and collided with another vehicle near the intersection. Kempton was arrested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

After being medically cleared at a local hospital, Kempton was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Indio on charges of DUI/drugs.