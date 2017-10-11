Boy Scouts to Let Girls in Some Programs

Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home.
Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message."
Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home.
Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message."
A possibly intoxicated 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach in front of a crowd of onlookers, police said.
A possibly intoxicated 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach in front of a crowd of onlookers, police said.
The Sunniva Campus, a proposed 489,000-square-feet medical cannabis cultivation and production facility, was unanimously approved for a Conditional Use Permit by the city's Planning Commission.
The Sunniva Campus, a proposed 489,000-square-feet medical cannabis cultivation and production facility, was unanimously approved for a Conditional Use Permit by the city's Planning Commission.