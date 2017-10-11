Boy Scouts to Let Girls in Some Programs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Boy Scouts to Let Girls in Some Programs

By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.

Under the plan announced Wednesday, Cub Scout dens - the smallest unit - will be single-gender, either all-boys or all-girls. The larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to welcome both genders if they choose.

The program for older girls is expected to start in 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

Boy Scout leaders say the change is needed to provide more options for parents. The Girl Scouts organization has criticized the initiative, saying it strains the century-old bond between the two groups.

  • Coachella Valley

    Mother Haunted by Son's Disappearance Five Months Later

    Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home. 

    Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message." 

  • Police: Possibly drunk student killed after car hits officer

    A possibly intoxicated 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach in front of a crowd of onlookers, police said.

  • Cathedral City

    Medical Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Cathedral City Set for Groundbreaking This Year

    The Sunniva Campus, a proposed 489,000-square-feet medical cannabis cultivation and production facility, was unanimously approved for a Conditional Use Permit by the city's Planning Commission.

