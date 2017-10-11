Riverside County Offers Free Mental Health Clinic for People Directly Affected by Las Vegas Shooting

Riverside County is offering free services for families directly affected by the recent shooting in Las Vegas. Many local residents were at the concert, some were even injured, and it was no doubt traumatic.

The shooting on October 1 was hard for a lot of us to take, and that's why it's important for all of us to practice what professionals call "self care" after a tragedy like this.

According to Jim Grisham, the Desert Regional administrator for Riverside County Mental Health, this is a time to rely on one another.

"It certainly brings up the fact we need to care about the people in our lives and let them care about us," he says.

For most Americans, a national tragedy can affect us all. Grisham says it can take weeks for us to process what we saw or show effects.

"One has to limit their exposure [to coverage of the tragedy], sleep well and I think you need to eat well," says Grisham. "Do things that keep you well."

And then there are our children. They can ask questions and have a hard time making sense of what they see on TV or social media.

"Youth really benefit with someone in their lives," says Grisham. "They should show them that they're still there for them, care for them and strengthen them, but we can't deny the world we live in. Schools are doing active shooter drills, and it's a different world than what I grew up in."

Unfortunately, according to Grisham, this is our new reality.

If you were directly impacted by the shooting in Las Vegas (if you or anyone you know was shot, injured or killed or if you attended the concert) the clinic is completely free.

It's from 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday night at the Indio mental health adult services building at 47825 Oasis St. in Indio.