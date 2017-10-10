Teams prepare for DVL cross country meet No. 2

The Desert Valley League is gearing up for it's second cross country meet. Indio boys' and La Quinta girls' won the first meet and are looking to clinch back-to-back wins. Indio's team is lead by Andres Mejia and Julian Dorantes-Lara. La Quinta's team is lead by Akemi Von Scherr, Itzel Chavez, and Amanda Pierson. DVL cross country meet No. 2 will be held at Xavier College Prep High School on October 10th. Junior varsity girls - 3:30 p.m., junior varsity boys 4 p.m., varsity girls - 4:30 p.m., varsity boys - 5 p.m.