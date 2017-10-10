Mother Haunted by Son's Disappearance Five Months Later

Every tenth on the calendar reminds family and friends of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, it's another month they're not home.

Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mom says it feels natural talking to her son while she's driving, "I keep holding on to that phone it's become an obsession I keep thinking that somehow you'll get that opportunity to send me a message."

Investigators say on the night of May 10, 2017 Audrey told her sister she was going to pick up Jonathan, but they never came home. Two days later they found her car abandoned on the side of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont. Family and friends don't lose hope of seeing them again.

"When you have hope, when you have prayer, when you know without a doubt that as a mother you don't feel that I know that you'll be home," says Torres.

They're grateful to the community that's been supporting the families throughout the heartbreaking journey to find their son and daughter with fundraisers and prayer.

Torres says it's the things most of us take for granted she misses most, "I miss you son, I miss your roaring laughter, I miss your banter, I miss our daily little battles but I also miss you saying I love you mama, I love you too."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information to call (760) 393-3544.