Cathedral City Approves Marijuana Growing Facility

Cathedral City unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new medical cannabis cultivation facility. Sunniva Inc. is expected to break ground on the nearly 500,000 square foot production center by the end of October. "Cathedral City is excited that we were chosen as the location for a $54 million Sunniva Incorporated medical cannabis cultivation facility," said Chris Parman the communications manager for Cathedral City.

The growing facility will be built near the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. "This goes to help pay for our police and fire departments, our roads, our bridges and obviously our community parks as well," Parman said. He said the marijuana campus will generate $5 to $10 million in tax revenue each year.

However some residents who live across the street, aren't happy about the project. "It would increase traffic, both car and pedestrian traffic and I like a quiet neighborhood," said Ron Pannell, who was shocked to find out about the growing facility.

Other neighbors are worried about the smell from the marijuana plant. "I'm a little concerned if there might be a smell coming from the place because we are down wind and if that's going to be a problem, that would be a problem," Michael Hodgson, who lives nearby told KMIR news.

The city said smell is not going to be a problem. "They have gone through extensive plans on controlling odor," Parman responded. Parman said the cannabis facility will bring more jobs to Cathedral City, and some residents like that idea.

"The employment that they're going to bring to the surrounding areas, if you're willing to work, I think there's probably going to be 100-200 positions open," said Sherry Mindel who lives nearby.

Sunniva Inc. plans on breaking ground later this month and the first phase will be up and running by May 1, according to the city of Cathedral City.