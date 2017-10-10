Security Guard Who Ran Over Pedestrian in Palm Springs Pleads Gu - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Security Guard Who Ran Over Pedestrian in Palm Springs Pleads Guilty, Receives Probation

Jalen Christopher Gilmer Jalen Christopher Gilmer
Indio, CA -

A security guard who intentionally ran over a pedestrian in Palm Springs earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon and received three years probation.

Jalen Christopher Gilmer, 24, was arrested for the April 8 assault near Stevens Road and North Indian Canyon Drive.

At about 6:45 a.m. that day, police Chief Bryan Reyes witnessed Gilmer and a man arguing while Gilmer was sitting inside a marked vehicle, according to Palm Springs police.

Gilmer passed the pedestrian following their argument, made a U-turn and then drove "directly toward the pedestrian," police said.

Reyes called for medical help after the pedestrian was struck, then caught up with Gilmer, who pulled over and was arrested. He was released from custody the following day on $25,000 bail.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who did not disclose Gilmer's employer nor the nature of the argument between the guard and the pedestrian, whose name was withheld.   

    Indio Fashion Mall Struggles To Keep Tenants

    Indio Fashion Mall Struggles To Keep Tenants

    If you haven't been to the Indio Fashion Mall in a while, you're not the only one. The struggling commercial center has seen a decline in customers for more than a decade. 

  Gilbert dealership gives free truck to veteran who saved dozens during Vegas shooting

    B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas shooting last Sunday.

    Palm Springs Couple Want Justice for Big Rig Hit and Run Driver

    Palm Springs Couple Want Justice for Big Rig Hit and Run Driver

    The Redlands Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a big rig who caused a multi-car crash that left a couple from Palm Springs hurt. It happened on August 14 at 9:45 in the morning on Mountain View Avenue near the 10 Freeway in Redlands. Police say the driver didn't even bother to stop. The accident still haunts Erika Zarate, a passenger in the white car that was hit, "Sorry," she says through tears, "I just feel so angry that ...
