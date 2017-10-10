Security Guard Who Ran Over Pedestrian in Palm Springs Pleads Guilty, Receives Probation

A security guard who intentionally ran over a pedestrian in Palm Springs earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon and received three years probation.

Jalen Christopher Gilmer, 24, was arrested for the April 8 assault near Stevens Road and North Indian Canyon Drive.

At about 6:45 a.m. that day, police Chief Bryan Reyes witnessed Gilmer and a man arguing while Gilmer was sitting inside a marked vehicle, according to Palm Springs police.

Gilmer passed the pedestrian following their argument, made a U-turn and then drove "directly toward the pedestrian," police said.

Reyes called for medical help after the pedestrian was struck, then caught up with Gilmer, who pulled over and was arrested. He was released from custody the following day on $25,000 bail.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who did not disclose Gilmer's employer nor the nature of the argument between the guard and the pedestrian, whose name was withheld.