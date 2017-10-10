Actress Announces Campaign for Coachella Valley Congressional Seat

Actress and Palm Springs resident Kimberlin Brown Pelzer announced Tuesday that she will be running as a Republican candidate for California's 36th Congressional District.

Brown Pelzer is mainly known for her work on soap operas such as "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The 36th District has mainly been dominated by Democrats, including incumbent Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert. It stretches from as far west as Hemet to as far east as Blythe, and encompasses the entire Coachella Valley.

Brown Pelzer's campaign website identifies national security, healthcare, tax reform and border/immigration reform among her top issues.

Her campaign site takes aim at the Affordable Care Act, Ruiz's support of the Iran nuclear deal, and the nation's high corporate tax rate.

Brown Pelzer lives in Palm Springs with her husband Gary, with whom she owns and operates a sports fishing and marina rental business and an avocado farm.