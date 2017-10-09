Semi Truck Rollover Causes Delays in Chiriaco Summit

According to California Highway Patrol, a semi truck lost control and rolled off the side of I-10 westbound in Chiriaco Summit around 5 p.m. Monday.

CHP says the semi trailer is full of soap, so there were no hazardous materials in the trailer, but a small amount of diesel and oil has leaked onto the shoulder. Hazmat was called to the scene of the crash to clean up.

The driver of the semi walked away from the crash with only scrapes. No other vehicle was involved.

The crash is supposed to take awhile to clear because the trailer snapped in half according to Highway Patrol. Expect delays in both directions on I-10 as crews work to clear the overturned truck.