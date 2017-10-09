Man Hospitalized for Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Cathed - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Hospitalized for Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Cathedral City

A man who accidentally shot himself in Cathedral City Monday was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

The man, whose name was not released, ``accidentally shot himself while manipulating a firearm'' around 1 p.m. near the 68100 block of Ramon Road, according to Cmdr. Julio Luna.

Responding officers found the man suffering from a ``single gunshot wound to a lower extremity'' and took him to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Luna said.

Officers conducted ``an extensive search'' for the gun, but did not locate it, according to the commander.

