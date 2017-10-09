Amber Alert Issued in Texas for 3-Year-Old Girl Sent Outside for Not Drinking Milk

A three-year-old girl who was reported missing in Richardson, Texas Saturday has not been located and her father is facing charges.

According to NBC-5 News, the little girl’s father, Wesley Mathews, told her to stand by a tree behind their home for punishment for not drinking her milk. He told police, when he returned 15 minutes later, Sherin Mathews was gone.

MORE: Body Dug Up in Sky Valley Potentially Linked to Los Angeles Cold Case Homicide

Police arrested the father for child endangerment and an Amber Alert was issued in Texas.

Authorities say her father last saw her at three in the morning, but her parents did not report her missing until 8 a.m. The family also told police coyotes frequent the area where the little girl was left.

MORE: FBI searches Las Vegas gunman's house again

Police told NBC-5 News the girl’s mother is not facing charges and she is “depressed.”

Investigators say Sherin was adopted from India and has developmental issues.