Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

Viewers from across the Valley have called in wondering why the Los Angeles Police Department, FBI officials, and a bulldozer were taking over a desert area in Sky Valley.
Police are investigating an accident that occurred Thursday at approximately 5:04 a.m., when a rear end collision in Coachella resulted in a fatality.
Students and staff at Shadow Hills High School in Indio have been evacuated onto the athletic field while firefighters investigate the source of a noxious odor originating from somewhere on the campus.
