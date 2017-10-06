Body Dug Up in Sky Valley Potentially Linked to Los Angeles Cold Case Homicide

Viewers from across the Valley have called in wondering why the Los Angeles Police Department, FBI officials, and a bulldozer were taking over a desert area in Sky Valley.

8 years ago, a 23-year-old woman from Los Angeles vanished. Thursday night, the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI have dug up her remains from a Sky Valley yard utilizing a bulldozer and cadaver dogs.

According to LAPD robbery homicide Captain William Hayes, officials were digging, looking for a body involved in a 2009 Los Angeles homicide case.

When we reached out to the LAPD public information officer, the only further information they were able to release was that the body has heavy decomposition and it will take several weeks until they are able to identify the remains.