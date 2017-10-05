Tennis Hall of Famer sponsoring free tennis clinics

Tennis hall of famer and founder of The Love and Love Tennis Foundation, Rosie Casals, is growing the game of tennis here in the Coachella Valley by sponsoring free clinics for kids.

"We need to start them when they’re young.” Casals explained. “There are not enough tennis programs but this one’s free and it starts this Saturday, October 7th, and it runs for three months.”

"We just want to introduce as many kids to this wonderful game and get them exposed to the sport." Monterey Country Club tennis instructor Andy Scorteanu said.

Scorteanu will be coaching the clinics.

The Love and Love Tennis Foundation's free tennis clinics for beginners aged 4-10 begins Saturday at Andy Scorteanu Tennis Academy at Monterey Country Club. For more information, call 760 346-0679 or email tennis@montereycc.com