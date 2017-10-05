Deputy Improving But Still Critical After Mass Shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is hurting as two of their own were injured in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. A correctional deputy has since been released from the hospital but Deputy Jason McMillan, who was sworn in three years ago, was shot and critically wounded.

Deputy Armando Munoz with the RSO says he's doing better, "He is in critical but stable condition he is recovering from his injuries and we're hopeful because things are looking better, he's in good spirits and his family is there by his side which we're grateful for."

A group of off duty deputies from RSO was at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival when the shooting began. They jumped into action to help save lives.

Munoz says it's instinct for all first responders to help even when not in uniform, "That's what we do ... we were fortunate enough that there was enough off duty first responders period regardless if they're law enforcement or not that were able to step in and save a lot of lives."

He says as soon as the department heard about the shooting, Sheriff Stan Sniff sent a team to care for their deputies and their families, "That way we can line things up for the family let them know the department is there supporting them in any way possible," adding that the bond among members of RSO runs deep, "we encourage each and everyone of us no matter what's going on."

And no matter how badly they're hurting for their own, they're asking for the community to support everyone wounded physically and emotionally after this tragedy, "The department and our prayers are with everyone involved with this incident regardless if they're members of the department or not but it affects all of us and we just ask for the public's continued thoughts and prayers for Las Vegas."

Munoz says the family has set up a GoFundMe account. GoFundMe Account: Deputy McMillan